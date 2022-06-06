Big Tree Group’s (BIGG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Big Tree Group (TSE:BIGG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$3.00 target price on the stock.

