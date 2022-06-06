BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud-based big data analytics, and cyber engineering solutions. BigBear.ai, formerly known as GigCapital4 Inc., is based in COLUMBIA, Md. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BigBear.ai in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on BigBear.ai in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

BigBear.ai stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.99. 232,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,919. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.12. BigBear.ai has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $16.12.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $33.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BigBear.ai will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBAI. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides decision support analytics solutions for the defense, intelligence, federal civilian, manufacturing, supply chain, logistics, and commercial markets. Its solutions enable customers to catalog, curate, manage, automate, and visualize data feeds that can be leveraged to inform decision-making and create decision advantages in various operational environments.

