Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Bio-Path from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Path from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Get Bio-Path alerts:

BPTH stock opened at $3.56 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.66. Bio-Path has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $8.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.74.

Bio-Path ( NASDAQ:BPTH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Path will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Path by 23.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Path by 1,525.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 19,830 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Path (Get Rating)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.