BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.92 Million

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2022

Equities research analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRXGet Rating) will post $63.92 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $59.15 million to $66.95 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $49.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $270.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $259.27 million to $278.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $376.47 million, with estimates ranging from $339.66 million to $429.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $49.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.59 million.

BCRX has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 2.51. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.47.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Helen M. Thackray sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $123,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,207,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $214,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794,135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,249,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,706 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 42,150.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,055,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,015,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043,299 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,097,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarissa Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 4,039,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,948,000 after acquiring an additional 112,900 shares during the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

