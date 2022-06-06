BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of BVXV opened at $1.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.55. The company has a current ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $4.19.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.18). As a group, research analysts predict that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.
