BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of BVXV opened at $1.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.55. The company has a current ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $4.19.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.18). As a group, research analysts predict that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVXV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 10,071 shares in the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

