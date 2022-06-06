Blake D. Moret Sells 100,000 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.46, for a total value of $11,846,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,471,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,434,936.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PTC stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $118.47. The company had a trading volume of 504,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,572. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.13. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.55 and a fifty-two week high of $153.73.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $505.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.34 million. PTC had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 25.54%. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on PTC from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on PTC from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on PTC from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in PTC by 365.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,221,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,102 shares in the last quarter. Standard Investments LLC boosted its stake in PTC by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 4,368,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,464 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in PTC in the third quarter worth $127,313,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PTC in the fourth quarter worth $101,089,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in PTC by 60.4% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,204,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,105,000 after purchasing an additional 830,313 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Company Profile (Get Rating)

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.