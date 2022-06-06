Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.36.

BLND has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.20 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Blend Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.75 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE BLND opened at $3.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $798.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56. Blend Labs has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $21.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.82. The company has a current ratio of 10.38, a quick ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.07). Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 79.46% and a negative return on equity of 44.18%. The business had revenue of $71.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.38 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Blend Labs will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 20,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $67,156.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 654,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,167,219.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 32,298 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $106,906.38. Following the sale, the president now owns 661,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,145.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,670 shares of company stock worth $188,311 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

