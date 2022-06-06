Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Director Buys $57,354.00 in Stock

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG – Get Rating) Director Romano Tio bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.07 per share, for a total transaction of $57,354.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,644.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Romano Tio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 19th, Romano Tio sold 1,450 shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $38,207.50.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BRG traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.75. 449,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,581. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $27.48. The company has a quick ratio of 182.45, a current ratio of 182.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. The firm has a market cap of $797.66 million, a PE ratio of 242.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT ( NYSEAMERICAN:BRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.55). Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 113.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 590.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRG. Silverhawk Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the first quarter worth $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

