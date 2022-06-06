Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $758.33.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BYPLF shares. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 800 ($10.12) to GBX 695 ($8.79) in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 725 ($9.17) to GBX 800 ($10.12) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 1,030 ($13.03) to GBX 780 ($9.87) in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

OTCMKTS BYPLF opened at $8.08 on Monday. Bodycote has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $8.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.28.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

