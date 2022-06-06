Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $310.00.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

BDNNY stock opened at $87.27 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.58. Boliden AB has a fifty-two week low of $61.51 and a fifty-two week high of $108.20.

Boliden AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:BDNNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $2.5914 per share. This represents a yield of 5.05%. This is a positive change from Boliden AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $1.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

