Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.22 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) will announce $3.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.20 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.24 billion. Boston Scientific posted sales of $3.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full-year sales of $12.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.81 billion to $12.93 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $13.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.43 billion to $13.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.55.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $39.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.32 and its 200-day moving average is $42.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.18. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $37.96 and a 1 year high of $47.49. The company has a market cap of $57.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.30, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $295,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,516,769.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 10,989 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $499,999.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,225.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,513 shares of company stock worth $1,948,200. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 19,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 19,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.2% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

