Braze (BRZE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, June 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $70.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.59 million. On average, analysts expect Braze to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $35.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.63. Braze has a 1-year low of $27.09 and a 1-year high of $98.78.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BRZE shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Braze from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Braze from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Braze from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Braze to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

In other Braze news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 5,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $187,382.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas A. Pepper purchased 175,169 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.37 per share, for a total transaction of $6,546,065.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 308,867 shares of company stock valued at $11,554,072. Company insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRZE. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter worth $324,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Braze during the fourth quarter valued at about $328,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the first quarter worth about $346,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Braze in the first quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Braze during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

