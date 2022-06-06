Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.57.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRZE shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Braze from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Braze from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

In other news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, acquired 17,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.58 per share, with a total value of $645,323.76. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 322,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,115,416.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 5,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $187,382.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,533,750.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 308,867 shares of company stock worth $11,554,072 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braze during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

BRZE stock opened at $35.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.63. Braze has a one year low of $27.09 and a one year high of $98.78.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $70.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.59 million. Analysts predict that Braze will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

