Brian Jon Agen Sells 941 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Stock

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) VP Brian Jon Agen sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $10,906.19. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 73,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,126.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE MOD traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.28. 383,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,668. The company has a market cap of $638.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Modine Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $18.04.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MOD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOD. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,394 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

About Modine Manufacturing (Get Rating)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Building HVAC Systems, and Heavy Duty Equipment and Automotive segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; hydronic products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; commercial packaged rooftop ventilation units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air-handling units; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensing units.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.