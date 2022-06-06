BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.67.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $7.22 on Monday. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $21.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.21.

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 266.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas A. Dachille bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.19 per share, for a total transaction of $81,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 763,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,736,000 after buying an additional 194,266 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter valued at $937,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 91,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 22,599 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,050,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 589,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 6.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

