Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BYFC opened at $1.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.98. Broadway Financial has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $4.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.90.

Get Broadway Financial alerts:

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.64 million for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 0.28%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadway Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Broadway Financial in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Broadway Financial by 1,822.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,671 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 22,440 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadway Financial by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,862 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 13,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Broadway Financial by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,841 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 17,836 shares in the last quarter. 16.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadway Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.