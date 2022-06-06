Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ BYFC opened at $1.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.98. Broadway Financial has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $4.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.90.
Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.64 million for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 0.28%.
Broadway Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Broadway Financial (BYFC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.