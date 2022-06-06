Brokerages Anticipate Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) to report $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Artivion’s earnings. Artivion reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 250%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Artivion will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Artivion.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.15. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.95%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AORT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artivion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Artivion from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Artivion in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Artivion from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

NYSE:AORT opened at $18.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.26 million, a PE ratio of -46.51 and a beta of 1.49. Artivion has a fifty-two week low of $15.44 and a fifty-two week high of $29.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.02.

Artivion Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

