Brokerages Anticipate Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $262.07 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) will announce $262.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $294.70 million and the lowest is $238.70 million. Aspen Technology reported sales of $197.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full-year sales of $761.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $745.80 million to $789.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $903.82 million, with estimates ranging from $770.75 million to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aspen Technology.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 39.22%. The company had revenue of $187.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AZPN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Loop Capital raised Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 4,010 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total transaction of $637,870.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,435.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 956.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $201.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.57. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Aspen Technology has a 1 year low of $122.29 and a 1 year high of $203.75.

Aspen Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspen Technology (AZPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.