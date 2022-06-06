Brokerages Anticipate AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) to Announce -$0.33 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AudioEye’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). AudioEye posted earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 94.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AudioEye will report full-year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($1.24). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.99). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AudioEye.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.11. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 78.85% and a negative net margin of 58.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AudioEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. B. Riley cut their target price on AudioEye from $10.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEYE. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of AudioEye by 23,684.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AudioEye in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in AudioEye in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in AudioEye by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. 31.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AudioEye stock opened at $4.07 on Monday. AudioEye has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.94. The firm has a market cap of $46.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.86.

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

