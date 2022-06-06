Brokerages Anticipate Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $195.07 Million

Equities analysts expect Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) to announce sales of $195.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Calix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $195.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $195.20 million. Calix posted sales of $168.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Calix will report full year sales of $780.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $777.90 million to $785.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $873.81 million, with estimates ranging from $864.90 million to $880.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Calix.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $184.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.64 million. Calix had a net margin of 32.17% and a return on equity of 11.66%. Calix’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Calix from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Calix from $57.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Calix from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Calix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.73.

Shares of Calix stock opened at $38.21 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.39. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.57. Calix has a 1 year low of $32.56 and a 1 year high of $80.95.

In related news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 33,750 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $1,348,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 751,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,027,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 12,477 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $499,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Calix by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 62,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Calix by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Calix by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 12,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Calix by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Calix by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,363 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

