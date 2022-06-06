Brokerages Anticipate Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.00 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) will post $27.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.00 million to $32.00 million. Falcon Minerals reported sales of $16.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full year sales of $177.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $120.00 million to $235.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $258.00 million, with estimates ranging from $123.00 million to $393.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Falcon Minerals.

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $22.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.50 million.

FLMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Falcon Minerals from $5.40 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLMN. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 286.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Falcon Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Falcon Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 179.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FLMN opened at $7.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.94. The stock has a market cap of $671.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 1.53. Falcon Minerals has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%. This is a boost from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 288.00%.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 95,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Falcon Minerals (FLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.