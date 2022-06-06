Brokerages Anticipate Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) to Post -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOGet Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Fortress Biotech posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 325%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.55). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to $2.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fortress Biotech.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIOGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.10. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 88.31% and a negative return on equity of 32.56%. The firm had revenue of $23.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS.

FBIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

FBIO traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.91. 19,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $97.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.29. Fortress Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $4.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBIO. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 768.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 236,198 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 102.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 106,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 53,730 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 73.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 14,646 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 108.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 151,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 79,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 35.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. 30.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

Earnings History and Estimates for Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO)

