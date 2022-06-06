Brokerages Anticipate Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $51.14 Million

Equities analysts expect Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) to announce $51.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $50.12 million to $52.10 million. Goosehead Insurance posted sales of $38.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full year sales of $207.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $203.79 million to $209.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $276.93 million, with estimates ranging from $273.33 million to $283.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Goosehead Insurance.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.43.

In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 38,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $3,172,505.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $10,978,349.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick Ryan Langston sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,472 shares of company stock valued at $6,409,944. Insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,688,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,676,000 after purchasing an additional 22,485 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,605,000 after buying an additional 351,769 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,256,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,474,000 after acquiring an additional 50,745 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 932,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,262,000 after acquiring an additional 182,952 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $94,106,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $49.73 on Monday. Goosehead Insurance has a 52-week low of $43.66 and a 52-week high of $181.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.75 and a 200 day moving average of $88.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 310.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.88.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

