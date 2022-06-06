Brokerages Anticipate MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) to Announce -$0.55 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MDxHealth’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the lowest is ($0.56). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MDxHealth will report full-year earnings of ($2.09) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($1.77). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MDxHealth.

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $6.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDXH shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of MDxHealth in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MDxHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of MDXH opened at $8.11 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.88 and a 200 day moving average of $8.53. MDxHealth has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $13.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new position in shares of MDxHealth in the fourth quarter worth about $18,643,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MDxHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MDxHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MDxHealth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.16% of the company’s stock.

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Poland, Italy, rest of European Union, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications.

