Brokerages Anticipate NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $211.57 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $211.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $210.26 million to $212.88 million. NETGEAR reported sales of $308.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full year sales of $905.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $895.25 million to $915.64 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $941.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NETGEAR.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $210.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.99 million. NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NTGR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BWS Financial reduced their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NETGEAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

NETGEAR stock opened at $19.33 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.28. NETGEAR has a one year low of $18.28 and a one year high of $41.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.14 million, a P/E ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 0.79.

In related news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 2,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $60,554.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,867.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah Butterfass sold 1,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $38,450.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,500.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,848 shares of company stock valued at $146,409 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,936 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 13,238 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NETGEAR by 11.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 77,990 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 7,957 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of NETGEAR by 20.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,218,467 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,072,000 after purchasing an additional 62,383 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in NETGEAR by 31.4% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 10,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

