Brokerages Anticipate PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) to Announce $0.91 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. PJT Partners reported earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full-year earnings of $4.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.79 to $4.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.56 to $5.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. PJT Partners had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share.

PJT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PJT Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in PJT Partners by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in PJT Partners by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in PJT Partners by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in PJT Partners by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 419,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,154,000 after acquiring an additional 10,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its stake in PJT Partners by 308.9% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 55,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 41,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PJT opened at $77.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.05 and a 200 day moving average of $68.45. PJT Partners has a 1 year low of $54.48 and a 1 year high of $89.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.81%.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

