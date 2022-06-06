Brokerages Anticipate Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) to Announce $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tenable’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Tenable reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 88.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenable will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 27.76% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on TENB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Tenable from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,534 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $67,265.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 43,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 10,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total value of $502,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 253,740 shares of company stock valued at $14,511,368. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Tenable during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Tenable by 1,220.3% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Tenable by 165.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. 83.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TENB traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $52.20. 944,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,351. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -90.00 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.15. Tenable has a 52-week low of $38.77 and a 52-week high of $63.61.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

