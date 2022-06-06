Brokerages Anticipate Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $129.72 Million

Analysts expect Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) to report sales of $129.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $127.27 million and the highest is $131.90 million. Whole Earth Brands reported sales of $126.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will report full year sales of $534.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $531.01 million to $537.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $556.56 million, with estimates ranging from $548.99 million to $561.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Whole Earth Brands.
Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Whole Earth Brands had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $130.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.22 million.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FREE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Whole Earth Brands by 27.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 71,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.
FREE opened at $6.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Whole Earth Brands has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $14.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.72. The company has a market capitalization of $292.96 million, a PE ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.36.
About Whole Earth Brands
Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.
