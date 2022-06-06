Brokerages Expect BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $312.21 Million

Equities analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) will report $312.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BeiGene’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $307.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $316.90 million. BeiGene posted sales of $149.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BeiGene will report full year sales of $1.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BeiGene.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.12) by ($0.12). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 218.25% and a negative return on equity of 40.10%. The company had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.41 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 49.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BGNE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on BeiGene in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink cut shares of BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BeiGene from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.25.

Shares of BGNE opened at $141.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.93. BeiGene has a twelve month low of $118.18 and a twelve month high of $426.56.

In other news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.35, for a total transaction of $1,105,253.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in BeiGene in the fourth quarter valued at $12,298,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BeiGene by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,645,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BeiGene by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in BeiGene by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,930,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in BeiGene by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 229,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,174,000 after purchasing an additional 53,560 shares in the last quarter.

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

