Brokerages Expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $370.13 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) will post sales of $370.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $370.38 million and the lowest is $370.00 million. Cirrus Logic reported sales of $277.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full-year sales of $1.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $498.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.19 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 23.52%. Cirrus Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRUS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.21.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,039 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $326,916.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,172.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $79,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,824.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,939,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $503,637,000 after purchasing an additional 168,607 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,910,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $543,916,000 after acquiring an additional 716,936 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,563,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,366,000 after acquiring an additional 223,272 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,987,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $168,546,000 after purchasing an additional 46,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 183.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,972,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

CRUS stock opened at $82.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.72. Cirrus Logic has a one year low of $73.45 and a one year high of $95.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.90.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

