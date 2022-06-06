Brokerages Expect Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) to Post $1.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) will announce $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.16. Enterprise Financial Services posted earnings of $1.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $4.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.94 to $5.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $119.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 31.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS.

EFSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.21. 121,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,437. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12-month low of $42.23 and a 12-month high of $51.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after buying an additional 25,101 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 314.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after buying an additional 85,398 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,293,000 after buying an additional 126,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,261,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 9,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

