Brokerages Expect HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) to Announce $0.42 EPS

Equities research analysts expect HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for HBT Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.44. HBT Financial reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HBT Financial will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HBT Financial.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $41.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 million. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 32.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.

HBT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered HBT Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of HBT Financial stock opened at $17.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $503.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. HBT Financial has a twelve month low of $14.19 and a twelve month high of $19.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBT. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of HBT Financial by 11.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 408,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after buying an additional 41,799 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in HBT Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $724,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in HBT Financial by 156.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 32,408 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in HBT Financial by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 30,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in HBT Financial by 21.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 19,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.25% of the company’s stock.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

