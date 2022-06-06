Brokerages Expect Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $38.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) to announce $38.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nerdy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $38.50 million and the highest is $39.24 million. Nerdy reported sales of $32.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nerdy will report full year sales of $169.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $167.50 million to $173.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $221.75 million, with estimates ranging from $209.00 million to $238.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nerdy.

Get Nerdy alerts:

NRDY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Nerdy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Nerdy from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nerdy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Nerdy from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Nerdy from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.60.

In other Nerdy news, CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $843,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,379,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,495,967.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jason H. Pello bought 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.86 per share, for a total transaction of $50,220.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 503,920 shares in the company, valued at $937,291.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 339,500 shares of company stock worth $914,470 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRDY. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Nerdy by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,297,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after buying an additional 760,917 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP grew its position in shares of Nerdy by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 1,613,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after acquiring an additional 538,784 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nerdy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,332,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Nerdy by 424.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 173,701 shares during the period. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Nerdy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NRDY opened at $2.87 on Monday. Nerdy has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $13.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.34. The firm has a market cap of $456.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 0.55.

Nerdy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nerdy (NRDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nerdy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nerdy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.