Brokerages Expect Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) to Announce $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.47. Nomad Foods reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $1.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nomad Foods.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 7.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nomad Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOMD. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,537,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,672,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,419,000 after purchasing an additional 450,124 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 171.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 92,534 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 46,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter worth $35,815,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NOMD traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.84. 6,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,557. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.62 and its 200-day moving average is $23.10. Nomad Foods has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $31.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

