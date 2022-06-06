Brokerages Expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to Announce $0.66 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 650%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.75). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share.

PEB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

PEB opened at $23.17 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.33 and a 200-day moving average of $22.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.87, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.69. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEB. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 845.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

