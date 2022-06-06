Brokerages Expect US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.77 Billion

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFDGet Rating) to announce $8.77 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.16 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.05 billion. US Foods posted sales of $7.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Foods will report full-year sales of $33.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.15 billion to $34.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $35.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.84 billion to $37.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFDGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

USFD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. CL King boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.73.

In other news, Director Pietro Satriano sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $1,333,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 594,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,803,319.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Court D. Carruthers acquired 14,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.55 per share, for a total transaction of $499,122.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in US Foods by 347.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 78,349 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in US Foods by 425.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 48,900 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in US Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,616,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in US Foods by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 620,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,594,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

USFD opened at $32.38 on Monday. US Foods has a fifty-two week low of $29.26 and a fifty-two week high of $40.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.40, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.49.

About US Foods (Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on US Foods (USFD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for US Foods (NYSE:USFD)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.