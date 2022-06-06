Brokerages Expect US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.77 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) to announce $8.77 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.16 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.05 billion. US Foods posted sales of $7.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Foods will report full-year sales of $33.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.15 billion to $34.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $35.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.84 billion to $37.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

USFD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. CL King boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.73.

In other news, Director Pietro Satriano sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $1,333,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 594,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,803,319.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Court D. Carruthers acquired 14,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.55 per share, for a total transaction of $499,122.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in US Foods by 347.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 78,349 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in US Foods by 425.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 48,900 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in US Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,616,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in US Foods by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 620,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,594,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

USFD opened at $32.38 on Monday. US Foods has a fifty-two week low of $29.26 and a fifty-two week high of $40.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.40, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.49.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

