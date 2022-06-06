Brokerages Set MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) PT at $231.67

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $231.67.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from €208.00 ($223.66) to €200.00 ($215.05) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from €220.00 ($236.56) to €225.00 ($241.94) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

MKKGY opened at $37.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.41. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $52.29.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and electronics sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat neurology and immunology, oncology, fertility, and cardiology metabolism and endocrinology.

