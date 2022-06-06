Brokers Offer Predictions for Aisin Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ASEKY)

Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aisin in a research note issued on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aisin’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.73 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aisin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th.

Shares of Aisin stock opened at $33.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.02. Aisin has a 1-year low of $27.99 and a 1-year high of $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

About Aisin

Aisin Corporation manufactures and sells automotive parts, and energy- and lifestyle-related products. It provides powertrain products comprising 1-motor hybrid transmission and eaxle products; chassis and vehicle safety systems, such as automated parking systems and electronically controlled brake systems; power sliding door systems and sunroof products; connected and sharing solutions; and repair and maintenance products.

