Brokers Offer Predictions for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CHPT)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of ChargePoint in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.26) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.21). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ChargePoint’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS.
ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 51.76% and a negative net margin of 107.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share.
Shares of CHPT opened at $14.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.21. ChargePoint has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $36.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 2.17.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in ChargePoint by 146.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 33,173 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in ChargePoint by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 108,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 55,903 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in ChargePoint by 287.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $145,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Chavez sold 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $38,886.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,981,130 shares of company stock worth $30,641,403. Company insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.
ChargePoint Company Profile (Get Rating)
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
