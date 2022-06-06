Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $802.36 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) will post $802.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $819.39 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $785.00 million. Brown & Brown reported sales of $727.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full year sales of $3.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.57 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $4.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $904.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share.

BRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.44.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $58.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 0.81. Brown & Brown has a 1 year low of $51.47 and a 1 year high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

In related news, Director Hugh M. Brown purchased 824 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,159.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,950,306.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III acquired 1,670 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.99 per share, with a total value of $100,183.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,542.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 4,294 shares of company stock worth $248,253 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 22,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

