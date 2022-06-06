BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.85 EPS

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.85, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. BRP had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 326.52%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. BRP updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.68-$8.96 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $11.00-11.35 EPS.

BRP stock traded down $8.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.69. The stock had a trading volume of 267,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,114. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 2.53. BRP has a 1-year low of $57.38 and a 1-year high of $102.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.20.

Get BRP alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BRP during the 1st quarter worth $1,391,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BRP by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its holdings in BRP by 70.8% in the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in BRP by 11.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP in the first quarter valued at $425,000. Institutional investors own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.27.

BRP Company Profile (Get Rating)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.