BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Price Target Cut to C$135.00

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Raymond James from C$146.00 to C$135.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins increased their target price on BRP from C$150.00 to C$154.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Scotiabank increased their target price on BRP from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. TD Securities increased their target price on BRP from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. DA Davidson began coverage on BRP in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $71.69 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.14 and its 200 day moving average is $78.20. BRP has a 12-month low of $57.38 and a 12-month high of $102.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 2.53.

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.85. BRP had a negative return on equity of 290.54% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that BRP will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in BRP by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 121,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,994,000 after buying an additional 63,080 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its stake in BRP by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in BRP by 1,253.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 58,825 shares during the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its stake in BRP by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 375,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in BRP by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after purchasing an additional 16,045 shares during the last quarter. 54.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

