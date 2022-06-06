BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Price Target Cut to C$145.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

DOOO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on BRP from C$133.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. DA Davidson began coverage on BRP in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on BRP from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on BRP from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRP has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.56.

Get BRP alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO traded down $4.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.65. 11,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,833. BRP has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $102.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 2.53.

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 290.54% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BRP will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in BRP by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,746,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,373,000 after buying an additional 966,038 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in BRP by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,113,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,069,000 after buying an additional 2,095,781 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in BRP by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,617,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,757,000 after buying an additional 478,167 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in BRP by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,200,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,202,000 after buying an additional 30,978 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in BRP by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 802,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,671,000 after buying an additional 407,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

About BRP (Get Rating)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.