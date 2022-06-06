BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Price Target Lowered to C$111.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$128.00 to C$111.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

DOOO has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of BRP from C$133.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.56.

NASDAQ DOOO traded down $4.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.65. 11,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,833. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 2.53. BRP has a 12-month low of $57.38 and a 12-month high of $102.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.14 and a 200 day moving average of $78.20.

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. BRP had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 290.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BRP will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in BRP by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,746,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,373,000 after acquiring an additional 966,038 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in BRP by 205.9% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,113,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,781 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in BRP by 42.0% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,617,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,757,000 after acquiring an additional 478,167 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BRP by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,200,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,202,000 after acquiring an additional 30,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in BRP by 103.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 802,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,671,000 after acquiring an additional 407,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

