BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) PT Lowered to C$126.00

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$133.00 to C$126.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

DOOO has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$150.00 to C$154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on BRP from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on BRP from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.56.

Get BRP alerts:

NASDAQ:DOOO traded down $4.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.65. 11,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,833. BRP has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $102.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.14 and a 200 day moving average of $78.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 2.53.

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. BRP had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 290.54%. BRP’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BRP will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of BRP by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,113,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,069,000 after buying an additional 2,095,781 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in BRP by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,746,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,373,000 after buying an additional 966,038 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in BRP by 700.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after buying an additional 573,296 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in BRP during the first quarter valued at $39,790,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of BRP by 42.0% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,617,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,757,000 after purchasing an additional 478,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile (Get Rating)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.