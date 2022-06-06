BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target Cut to C$111.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$128.00 to C$111.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DOO. Scotiabank dropped their price target on BRP from C$133.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Monday. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$137.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$114.00 to C$124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$134.00 target price on shares of BRP in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$136.77.

TSE DOO traded down C$3.99 during trading on Monday, hitting C$86.16. The company had a trading volume of 444,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,468. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$100.57 and its 200-day moving average is C$99.37. BRP has a one year low of C$73.74 and a one year high of C$129.98. The company has a market cap of C$6.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81.

BRP ( TSE:DOO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 3rd. The company reported C$1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.59. The company had revenue of C$1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BRP will post 12.0299993 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

