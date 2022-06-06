BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target Lowered to C$135.00 at Raymond James

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Raymond James from C$146.00 to C$135.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 56.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DOO. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of BRP from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Monday. Northcoast Research lowered shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a C$134.00 target price on shares of BRP in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank cut their price target on BRP from C$133.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on BRP from C$128.00 to C$111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$136.77.

Shares of DOO traded down C$3.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$86.16. 444,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,468. BRP has a 52-week low of C$73.74 and a 52-week high of C$129.98. The company has a market cap of C$6.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$100.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$99.37.

BRP ( TSE:DOO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 3rd. The company reported C$1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C$0.59. The company had revenue of C$1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that BRP will post 12.0299993 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

