BRP (TSE:DOO) PT Lowered to C$145.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 68.29% from the stock’s current price.

DOO has been the topic of several other research reports. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Scotiabank raised their target price on BRP from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on BRP in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$130.00 price target for the company. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on BRP from C$114.00 to C$124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$136.77.

Shares of TSE:DOO traded down C$3.99 during trading on Monday, reaching C$86.16. The stock had a trading volume of 444,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,468. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$100.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$99.37. BRP has a one year low of C$73.74 and a one year high of C$129.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.84.

BRP ( TSE:DOO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 3rd. The company reported C$1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C$0.59. The firm had revenue of C$1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.83 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that BRP will post 12.0299993 earnings per share for the current year.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

