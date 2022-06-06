BRP (TSE:DOO) PT Raised to C$125.00 at CIBC

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at CIBC from C$124.00 to C$125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 45.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DOO. Northcoast Research cut BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of BRP from C$165.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of BRP from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$134.00 target price on shares of BRP in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BRP has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$136.77.

Shares of BRP stock traded down C$3.99 during trading on Monday, hitting C$86.16. 444,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,468. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$100.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$99.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81. BRP has a 1-year low of C$73.74 and a 1-year high of C$129.98.

BRP ( TSE:DOO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 3rd. The company reported C$1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C$0.59. The business had revenue of C$1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.83 billion. Equities research analysts expect that BRP will post 12.0299993 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

