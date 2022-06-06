Bruce Eaton Sells 1,123 Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Stock

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) EVP Bruce Eaton sold 1,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $12,959.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,958.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bruce Eaton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 9th, Bruce Eaton sold 297 shares of Editas Medicine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $3,893.67.

On Friday, April 1st, Bruce Eaton sold 1,258 shares of Editas Medicine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $24,707.12.

EDIT traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.59. 1,298,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,778,222. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.66. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $73.03.

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 721.60% and a negative return on equity of 32.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 8.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 8.2% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 5.4% in the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on EDIT. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Editas Medicine to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

