Bruce Eaton Sells 1,123 Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Stock

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) EVP Bruce Eaton sold 1,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $12,959.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,958.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Bruce Eaton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 9th, Bruce Eaton sold 297 shares of Editas Medicine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $3,893.67.
- On Friday, April 1st, Bruce Eaton sold 1,258 shares of Editas Medicine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $24,707.12.
EDIT traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.59. 1,298,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,778,222. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.66. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $73.03.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 8.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 8.2% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 5.4% in the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently commented on EDIT. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Editas Medicine to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.
Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.
